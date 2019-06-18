Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Nationals’ Scherzer suffers broken nose during bunting drill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer suffered a broken nose when he took a ball off his face during batting practice on Tuesday.

Scherzer was injured while attempting a bunt. The team said a CT scan was negative.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was scheduled to start one of the two games of Washington’s day-night doubleheader against Philadelphia on Wednesday. The Nationals said Scherzer’s status — as well as the team’s pitching plan for the doubleheader — was still to be determined.

Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.81 ERA.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

