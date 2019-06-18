Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Nationals’ Scherzer hit in face during bunting drill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer took a ball off the face during a bunting drill on Tuesday.

Manager Dave Martinez said before the Nationals faced the Phillies that he hadn’t yet gotten a chance to check on Scherzer.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is still scheduled to start one of the two games of Washington’s day-night doubleheader against Philadelphia on Wednesday. Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.81 ERA.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

10:34 am
11:06 pm
6:42 pm
