NASCAR suspends Sauter for 1 race for hitting Hill

NASCAR has suspended Johnny Sauter for one race for intentionally ramming into Austin Hill during the Truck Series race in Iowa.

The sport’s sanctioning body announced on Tuesday that Sauter will be kept out of this weekend’s race outside St. Louis. His postseason eligibility will not be affected.

Hill nicked the back of Sauter’s truck at Iowa Speedway, sending Sauter into the wall and drawing a caution flag. While Sunday’s race was still under yellow, Sauter got his truck spun around straight before speeding up and driving right into the back of Hill’s truck.

NASCAR parked Sauter for the rest of the race. Hill, who had tangled with Sauter the week before in Texas, finished 12th.

Brett Moffitt was declared the race winner after Ross Chastain’s truck, which cleared the line first, failed a post-race inspection. Chastain’s team has appealed that ruling.