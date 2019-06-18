Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mets place RHP Familia on DL, ship RHP Gagnon to minors

ATLANTA (AP) — The slumping New York Mets have placed pitcher Jeurys Familia on the 10-day injured list and optioned pitcher Drew Gagnon to Triple-A Syracuse.

Familia went on the IL Tuesday with a bone spur in his right shoulder, one day after giving up three runs while recording only one out in a 12-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Gagnon followed Familia to the mound and didn’t fare much better, surrendering four runs on five hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Gagnon departed for the minors with a 7.65 ERA in 15 games. Familia has a 7.81 ERA in 29 appearances out of New York’s dismal bullpen.

The Mets selected the contract of right-hander Stephen Nogosek from Triple-A and recalled lefty Daniel Zamora from Syracuse. The moves were announced before the second of three games against the first-place Braves.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
WATCH: Broncos fans honor Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

WATCH: Broncos fans honor Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

10:34 am
UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

11:06 pm
Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

6:42 pm
WATCH: Broncos fans honor Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High
Sports

WATCH: Broncos fans honor Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA
Sports

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress
Sports

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

Scroll to top
Skip to content