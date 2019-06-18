Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

FIFA says wrong to stop Iran activists in World Cup stadiums

NICE, France (AP) — FIFA says it was wrong for people campaigning for women to be allowed into Iranian soccer stadiums to be removed from a Women’s World Cup game in France.

Stadium security officials intervened in Grenoble during Saturday’s game between New Zealand and Canada when they spotted T-shirts campaigning for women’s rights in Iran.

In a statement to The Associated Press, FIFA says the “fans should not have been asked to remove their T-shirts or to leave the stadium by local security.”

FIFA is pledging to “do its best to ensure that any similar situations do not occur at future matches during the competition.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Colorado’s Desmond puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Diamondbacks

Colorado’s Desmond puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Diamondbacks

1:20 am
UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

11:06 pm
Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

6:42 pm
Colorado’s Desmond puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Diamondbacks
Sports

Colorado’s Desmond puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Diamondbacks

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA
Sports

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress
Sports

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

Scroll to top
Skip to content