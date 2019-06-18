Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

AP source: Celtics’ Horford to be unrestricted free agent

BOSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Boston Celtics center Al Horford will decline his player option for next season and become an unrestricted free agent.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because the decision has not been announced. ESPN was first to report Horford’s decision.

A five-time All-Star, the 33-year-old Horford joins point guard Kyrie Irving, who also won’t exercise his option to remain in Boston for the final year of his contract. Horford signed a four-year, $113 million deal in 2016.

Among the preseason favorites in the Eastern Conference before last season, the Celtics finished the regular season 49-33. They were eliminated 4-1 in the conference semifinals by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Horford was one of Boston’s steadiest players throughout, averaging 13.9 points and nine rebounds in the postseason.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
WATCH: Broncos fans honor Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

WATCH: Broncos fans honor Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

10:34 am
Colorado’s Desmond puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Diamondbacks

Colorado’s Desmond puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Diamondbacks

1:20 am
UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

11:06 pm
WATCH: Broncos fans honor Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High
Sports

WATCH: Broncos fans honor Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Colorado’s Desmond puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Diamondbacks
Sports

Colorado’s Desmond puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Diamondbacks

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA
Sports

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

Scroll to top
Skip to content