Update on the latest in sports:

^MLB-SCHEDULE

Yanks will have new bat in the lineup

UNDATED (AP) _ New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects Edwin Encarnacion to be available tonight when the Yankees open a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. The AL East leaders acquired Encarnación for a minor league pitcher in a late-night trade Saturday with Seattle. Boone plans to use the AL home run leader as his team’s primary designated hitter.

In other major league action:

_ The Braves have won 9 of 10, including 2 of 3 against Philadelphia over the weekend, and they will try to stretch their 2 1/2-game NL East lead in a series against the Mets. Atlanta drubbed the Phillies 15-1 Sunday. Breakout ace Mike Soroka is set to pitch against New York’s Zack Wheeler.

_ Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong has homered in three of his past four games, a roll he’ll ride into a four-game home series against the Marlins. DeJong picked on the Mets all weekend, capping his outburst with a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning Sunday.

_ Cleveland right-hander Mike Clevinger is set to return from the injured list to start against Texas. Clevinger strained a muscle in his upper back April 7 during his second start of the season, interrupting a sensational beginning to his year that included 22 strikeouts and two hits over 12 shutout innings. He’ll oppose right-hander Lance Lynn in Arlington.

_ The Boston Red Sox carry a five-game winning streak to Minnesota, where they open a three-game series tonight against the Twins, the team with baseball’s best record. Rick Porcello is on the mound for Boston against Jose Berrios, who has allowed one earned run in three of his past four starts.

_ Jake Arrieta will face Patrick Corbin when the Phillies open a four-game series at NL East rival Washington.

_ The Angels will start with an opener, followed by righthander Felix Pena as they visit the Blue Jays. Edwin Jackson will be on the mound for Toronto.

_ Kenta Maeda starts for the Dodgers in the opener of a four-game set at home against the Giants. Tyler Beede makes his first career start against the Dodgers.

_ Cleveland Indians righthander Mike Clevinger, who’s been on the injured list since early April with an upper back strain, returns to action tonight and will start against the Rangers and Lance Lynn in Texas.

_ Seattle plans to use an opener tonight against the Kansas City Royals, followed by lefty Tommy Milone. Kansas City’s Danny Duffy is coming off his longest outing of the season; he went seven innings in a no-decision against the Tigers.

_ After throwing six shutout innings against the Orioles in his last start, Wade Miley takes the mound for the Astros in the first of three in Cincinnati. The Reds are starting Luis Castillo, who is 6-and-1.

_ The Milwaukee Brewers are in San Diego for the first of three. Lefty Joey Lucchesi gets the start for the Padres against Jhoulys Chacin, who’s coming off the injured list.

_ Mike Fiers is 4-and-0 in his last seven starts, dating back to his no-hitter against the Reds last month. He’s the starter tonight for the Athletics against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

^NBA-RAPTORS PARADE

Raptors fans jam downtown Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Jubilant Raptors fans decked out in team gear are jamming downtown Toronto for a parade for the NBA champions.

Crowds packed the route and the square outside City Hall where the march is to end in the afternoon. Fans, many skipping school and work, filled the streets and subways as early as 7 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to attend briefly. Mayor John Tory declared Monday “We The North Day” in Toronto, after the NBA champions’ slogan.

Some 1.5 million are expected to be at the parade. The Raptors are traveling in open-air double-decker buses with the NBA championship trophy.

Star guard Kyle Lowry, the team’s longest-serving member, said on Twitter: “Grandma I know you front row already!!”

The last time the city held a sports celebration of this magnitude was after the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993.