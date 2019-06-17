Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Totti says he’s leaving Roma’s management

ROME (AP) — Former Roma captain Francesco Totti says he is leaving his position within the club’s management because his views are not taken into consideration.

While he was a technical director, Totti says he “never had the chance to express myself” in decisions about the hiring and firing of coaches and moves in the player transfer market.

Speaking at a news conference at the Italian Olympic Committee, Totti says “it’s a day that I hoped never would have come.”

While Totti had preferred Gennaro Gattuso, his Italy teammate on the squad that won the 2006 World Cup, Paulo Fonseca from Shakhtar Donetsk was hired as Roma coach last week.

The 42-year-old Totti retired from playing two years ago after 25 seasons with his hometown club. He led Roma to its last Serie A title in 2001.

