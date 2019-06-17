Sharks sign D Erik Karlsson to $92M, 8-year deal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have re-signed pending free agent defenseman Erik Karlsson to a $92 million, eight-year deal.

The Sharks announced the deal on Monday, two weeks before Karlsson was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

A person with knowledge of the deal confirms the deal carries an annual cap hit of $11.5 million and includes a full no-movement clause. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce terms of the contract.

The Sharks acquired the two-time Norris Trophy winner just before the start of last season from Ottawa as a one-year rental. Karlsson was hampered by groin injuries for much of his first season in San Jose but also showed flashes as he helped the Sharks reach the Western Conference final, where they lost to eventual champion St. Louis in six games.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

