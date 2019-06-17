Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Reds’ Gennett begins rehab assignment from groin injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Scooter Gennett has begun a rehab assignment, the final step in returning from a severe groin sprain in spring training that has sidelined the Cincinnati Reds’ All-Star second baseman all season.

Gennett will play five days with Single-A Daytona and move up to Triple-A Louisville to continue the rehab.

In the last two years, Gennett has 50 homers and 189 RBIs, joining Dave Parker and Deron Johnson as the only Reds to put up such numbers in their first two seasons with Cincinnati. He was an All-Star for the first time last year, when he finished second to Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich for the batting title at .310.

The Reds are last in the NL Central at 31-38 with one of the majors’ worst offenses.

