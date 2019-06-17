Rangers acquire Trouba from Jets for Pionk, 1st round pick

The New York Rangers have acquired defenseman Jacob Trouba from the Winnipeg Jets for defenseman Neal Pionk and the 20th overall pick in the draft.

The teams announced the trade Monday. Trouba is a restricted free agent who needs a new contract.

Trouba, 25, gives the rebuilding Rangers a legitimate top-pairing defenseman to speed their move toward being playoff contenders again. The right-handed-shooting blue liner had eight goals and 42 assists for 50 points last season.

Winnipeg is facing a salary-cap crunch and would have had trouble fitting in Trouba. Pionk, 23, is also a restricted free agent but will cost less than the more-established Trouba.

Pionk had six goals and 20 assists last season with New York in his second NHL season.

