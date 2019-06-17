Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Giants’ Sandoval leaves game after hand stepped on

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giants first baseman Pablo Sandoval has left San Francisco’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after a baserunner stepped on his right hand.

Sandoval was hurt during the final out of the fifth inning Monday night. Max Muncy was trying to beat the throw from shortstop to first when his right foot landed on Sandoval’s hand as the first baseman lay on the ground.

There was no immediate word on Sandoval’s exact injury, although it appeared in photographs by The Associated Press that his right pinky was sliced and bloodied. He was due up leading off the sixth but was replaced by pinch-hitter Tyler Austin.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

