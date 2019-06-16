Update on the Latest Sports

GOLF-US OPEN

Woodland seeks first major title

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Gary Woodland has never won a major championship since joining the PGA Tour, but he’s 18 holes away from changing that.

Woodland carries a one-stroke lead over Justin Rose into the final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Woodland stayed on top with a two-under 69 that leaves him 11-under for the tournament, but Rose was able to shave one stroke off Woodland’s lead.

Lurking right behind is Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh), who is trying to become the first player to win three straight U.S. Open titles since the turn of the last century. Koepka comes off a 3-under 69 that leaves him in a third-place tie with Louis Oosthuisen (WUHST’-hy-zehn) and Chaz Reavie at 7 under.

Rory McIlroy was all alone at minus-6, one ahead of Matt Kuchar and Chesson Hadley.

Dustin Johnson was 2 under at the start of the final round, Tiger Woods was even, Jordan Spieth (speeth) was 1 over and Phil Mickelson was plus-3.

LPGA-MEIJER CLASSIC

Henderson seeks Canadian record

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Brooke Henderson is trying to become the winningest Canadian professional golfer today as she plays the final round of the Meijer (MY’-ur) LPGA Classic.

Henderson entered the day with a two-shot lead over Annie Park following yesterday’s 3-under 69. She is 19 under for the tournament.

Henderson successfully defended her Lotte Championship title in April in Hawaii for her eighth LPGA Tour victory, tying Sandra Post’s Canadian record. George Knudson and Mike Weir share the mark on the PGA Tour, also with eight victories.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Bosox-Birds open MLB slate

UNDATED (AP) _ It’s a full slate of baseball today, beginning with the Boston Red Sox and Orioles in Baltimore and ending with a Los Angeles showdown between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

The Dodgers currently own a 9 ½-game lead over Colorado in the NL West, while the Cubs and Milwaukee are tied for first in the NL Central. The Brewers are in San Francisco to take on the Giants.

The NL East challengers square off again as the Braves host the Phillies. The Phils are within 1 ½ games of the East-leading Braves after scoring twice in the ninth to pull out a 6-5 victory in Atlanta.

The Yankees begin play a half-game ahead of the Rays in the AL East. The Yankees complete a three-game set with the White Sox in Chicago, and the Rays are home against the Angels.

The Twins continue their charge toward the AL Central crown. They sit 11 games ahead of second-place Cleveland heading into a matchup with the Royals in Minnesota.

The Astros conclude their three-game series with the Blue Jays after taking the first two games in Houston. The Astros pace the AL West by 9 ½ games over Texas.

MLB-YANKEES/MARINERS TRADE

Yanks get Encarnacion from M’s

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Yankees’ acquisition of Edwin Encarnacion (ehn-kah-nah-see-OHN’) has been completed.

The slugger is coming over from the Mariners for 19-year-old minor league pitcher Juan Then. Seattle is also picking up about $8.4 million of Encarnacion’s roughly $16.4 million contract he is guaranteed.

The 36-year-old Encarnación has hit 21 home runs this season and has averaged 37 homers and 109 RBIs in his last seven years.

MLB-PHILLIES-PITCHING

Phils make pitching moves

ATLANTA (AP) — The Phillies have recalled left-hander Cole Irvin and have activated right-hander Pat Neshek (NEE’-shehk) from the injured list before today’s game in Atlanta.

Neshek was placed on the injured list on May 25 with a right shoulder strain. Irvin is 2-1 with a 5.48 ERA in four games with Philadelphia this season.

Right-hander Edgar García and left-hander Ranger Suárez were optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

CWS continues

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The College World Series continues today in Omaha, Nebraska with two games on the schedule.

Vanderbilt will try to improve to 55-11 when it takes on Louisville, which sports a 49-16 record. Game 2 has Mississippi State against Auburn in an all-SEC showdown. The Bulldogs are 51-13 this season, while the Tigers are 38-26.

Michigan and Florida State will square off on Monday after winning yesterday’s games. Texas Tech will battle Arkansas in Monday’s opening contest.