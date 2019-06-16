The Latest in Sports

GOLF-US OPEN

Woodland captures first major title

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Gary Woodland has captured his first major golf championship by holding off the two-time defending U.S. Open champion.

Woodland closed with a 30-foot putt for birdie to finish three strokes ahead of Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kah) in the Open at Pebble Beach. The Kansas native shot a 2-under 69 on Sunday for a 13 under total.

Koepka was within one shot of the lead with five holes remaining before closing with pars the rest of the way. Woodland’s bogey on the par-3 12th allowed Koepka to close the gap, but he birdied the par-5 14th to regain a two-stroke edge.

Woodland is the fifth player to break 70 in all four rounds of the U.S. Open. He also beat by one shot the score Tiger Woods posted during his 15-shot victory at Pebble in the 2000 U.S. Open.

Koepka fell short in his quest to become the first player since Willie Anderson in 1905 to win three straight U.S. Opens.

Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee), Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie and Justin Rose finished in a four-way tie for third and 7 under.

LPGA-MEIJER CLASSIC

Henderson breaks Canadian win record

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Brooke Henderson has become the winningest Canadian professional golfer.

Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic for his ninth career victory. She broke a tie with Sandra Post for the Canadian record on the LPGA Tour and also moved ahead of George Knudson and Mike Weir for the overall country mark.

The 21-year-old Henderson led wire-to-wire for her second victory in three years at Blythefield Country Club, closing with a 2-under 70. She also matched the tournament record of 21 under that she set in 2017.

Lexi Thompson finished in a three-way for second with Su Oh and Nasa Hatakoa at 20 under.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yanks stay ahead of Rays

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Yankees have beaten the White Sox in Chicago to maintain their half-game lead over Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Brett Gardner and Austin Romine each had four RBIs as the Yankees clobbered the White Sox, 10-3. Gardner and Romine each had two-run singles while the Yanks scored five in the third to take a 5-1 lead.

Cameron Maybin added a solo shot in the seventh to give the Yankees home runs in 19 straight games.

James Paxton helped New York gain a split of the four-game set, allowing two runs and eight hits over six innings of his first victory since April 26.

In St. Petersburg, Brandon Lowe (low) and Tommy Pham belted solo homers and Kevin Kiermaier added an RBI triple as the Rays topped the Angels, 6-5. Lowe also scored on a wild pitch in the eighth, which became a big play when Mike Trout launched a two-run homer in the ninth to make it a one-run game.

Elsewhere around the major league diamonds:

_ Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernández hit two of the Blue Jays’ five home runs in a 12-0 romp over the Astros. Freddy Galvis and Hernández each hit three-run shots in a seven-run sixth, Lourdes Gurriel (gur-ee-EHL’) Jr. launched a long, two-run homer and Rowdy Tellez also went deep. Former Houston draft pick Trent Thornton scattered six singles and struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings.

_ Martín Maldonado (mahr-TEEN’ mal-doh-NAH’-doh) celebrated Father’s Day by wearing a blue necktie on his chest protector and providing three hits with two RBIs in the Royals’ 8-6 victory at Minnesota. Jorge Bonifacio (boh-nih-FAH’-see-oh) added two hits and two RBIs as Kansas City cut the Twins’ lead in the AL Central to 10 games over Cleveland. Max Kepler had four hits and Miguel Sanó (sah-NOH’) homered, but the Twins left the bases loaded three times and were 4 of 18 with runners in scoring position.

_ Trevor Bauer tossed his first MLB shutout and the Indians completed a three-game sweep with an 8-0 thumping of the Tigers in Detroit. Bauer struck out eight and scattered four hits after going 0-5 in his previous eight starts. Cleveland rookie Oscar Mercado collected four RBIs, while Jason Kipnis homered and drove in three.

_ Marco Hernandez blasted a game-tying, solo homer in the ninth inning and the Red Sox erupted for five runs in the 10th to beat the Orioles, 8-6. Rafael Devers led off the 10th with a homer before Betts and Christian Vazquez added two-out, two-run singles. Josh Smith gave up a two-run homer to Stevie Wilkerson and a bases-empty drive to Trey Mancini in the 10th before Bosox nailed down its fifth straight win to move a season-high five games over .500.

_ Kyle Seager hit a two-run double as part of a four-run eighth in the Mariners’ 6-3 comeback over the Athletics. Seager’s double came soon after right fielder Mark Canha appeared to lose a flyball in the sun. Khris Davis and Ramón Laureano homered for Oakland.

_ Josh Donaldson and Tyler Flowers belted two-run homers as part of the Braves’ 19-hit assault in a 15-1 laugher over the Phillies. Donaldson homered for the third straight game and had three hits for the second time in two days as Atlanta regained its 2 ½-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. also homered and Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NAY’-vihch) allowed only one run in six innings of the Braves’ ninth victory in 10 games.

_ Cody Bellinger hit his 23rd homer in the sixth inning and Russell Martin singled home the winning run in the eighth as the Dodgers rallied past the Cubs, 3-2. Alex Verdugo made a game-saving catch for the game’s final out as Los Angeles expanded its lead in the NL West to 10 ½ games. Chicago slipped to 3-10 in its last 13 road games and fell one game behind Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.

_ The Brewers avoided a three-game sweep by getting home runs from Eric Thames (thaymz) and Jesús Aguilar (AG’-ee-ahr) in a 5-3 win at San Francisco. Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) doubled twice and is batting .472 with five home runs during his season-high, 13-game hitting streak. Matt Albers pitched the fifth for the win, allowing just one inherited baserunner to score after relieving Chase Anderson with the bases loaded and no outs.

_ Pitcher Matt Strahm drew a pinch-hit, bases-loaded walk in the ninth to rally the Padres past the Rockies, 14-13. Greg Garcia was 4-for-5 with four RBIs for San Diego, including a game-tying, two-run triple. The two teams set a modern-era record by combining for 92 runs in a four-game series. Charlie Blackmon became the first player since at least 1900 with 15 hits in a four-game set.

_ The Cardinals managed just three hits and still beat the Mets, 4-3 on Paul DeJong’s (deh-YUHNGZ’) tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning. DeJong homered three times in the series to help St. Louis take three of four from New York. Paul Goldschmidt slugged a two-run homer for the Redbirds.

_ The Nationals gained a four-game split as Matt Adams homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs to lead a 15-5 dismantling of the Diamondbacks. Adams, Anthony Rendon (rehn-DOHN’) and Kurt Suzuki homered off Arizona reliever Zack Godley, and Adams added a grand slam against Stefan Crichton in the eighth. Anibal (AH-nih-bahl) Sanchez gave up two runs over six innings en route to his 100th career victory and third straight since an 0-6 start to the season.

_ Josh Bell’s RBI double in the seventh inning broke a tie and lifted the Pirates past the Marlins, 5-4. Pittsburgh trailed 4-2 until Corey Dickerson’s pinch-hit RBI double off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the sixth. Melky Cabrera tripled home the tying run and scored on Bell’s two-bagger to help the Bucs win the rubber match of the three-game set after ending a seven-game skid on Friday.

_ The Reds ripped the Rangers, 11-3 as Jesse Winker homered and set career highs with four hits and five RBIs. Yasiel Puig (YAH’-see-ul pweeg) added a two-run shot and pitcher Sonny Gray tripled as Cincinnati avoided a three-game sweep. Gray gave up three runs and five hits over five innings, including homers by Shin-Soo Choo and Hunter Pence.

MLB-NEWS

Yanks get Encarnacion from M’s

UNDATED (AP) _ The Yankees’ acquisition of Edwin Encarnacion (ehn-kahr-nah-see-OHN’) has been completed.

The slugger is coming over from the Mariners for 19-year-old minor league pitcher Juan Then. Seattle is also picking up about $8.4 million of Encarnacion’s roughly $16.4 million contract he is guaranteed.

The 36-year-old Encarnación has hit 21 home runs this season and has averaged 37 homers and 109 RBIs in his last seven years.

Manager Aaron Boone says he plans to use Encarnación primarily as his designated hitter and give him a few games at first base. Boone says he expects Encarnación to be available when the Yankees open a three-game series against the Rays on Monday.

His arrival meant the demotion of outfielder Clint Frazier, who was hitting .283 with 34 RBIs in 53 games.

In other major league news:

_ The Mets have placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard (SIHN’-dur-gahrd) on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and activated second baseman Robinson Canó from the IL. Syndergaard reached for his right hamstring after throwing a pitch in the seventh inning of New York’s 8-7 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday. He is 5-4 with a 4.55 ERA this season.

_ The Phillies recalled left-hander Cole Irvin and have activated right-hander Pat Neshek (NEE’-shehk) from the injured list before Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Neshek was placed on the injured list on May 25 with a right shoulder strain. Irvin is 2-1 with a 5.48 ERA in four games with Philadelphia this season.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Vandy takes its CWS opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Vanderbilt and Mississippi State have has won their opening game in the College World Series.

The No. 2 national seed got two homers from Austin Martin in a 3-1 win over Louisville. Martin homered on Reid Detmers’ first pitch of the game and he went deep again in the seventh to break a tie.

Drake Fellows came off a poor outing in the super regionals to pitch seven strong innings, yielding one run and seven hits.

In Game 2, Marshall Gilbert hit a bases-loaded single to cap a four-run ninth and give the Bulldogs a 5-4 walk-off victory over Auburn. A wild throw by third baseman Edouard Julien allowed Elijah MacNamee to score the tying run. Gilbert was hitless in four at-bats before sending Mississippi State to its sixth straight tournament win.

SOCCER-WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Yanks blank Chile

PARIS (AP) _ The U.S. women’s soccer team has advanced to the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup by improving to 2-0.

Carli Lloyd scored twice and the Americans followed Tuesday’s 13-0 thrashing of Thailand with a 3-0 shutout of Chile. All three goals came in the first half, and the celebrations were more muted after the team was criticized for celebrating goals even after victory against Thailand was well in hand.

Sweden also advanced out of Group F with a victory 5-1 victory over Thailand.

NHL0CAPITALS-HAGELIN

Capitals re-sign Hagelin

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ The Washington Capitals have signed winger Carl Hagelin to a four-year, $11 million contract.

Hagelin netted three goals in 20 regular-season games with the Capitals after scoring just twice in 38 games with the Penguins and Kings at the start of last season.

The team cleared the necessary salary cap space to re-sign Hagelin and others by trading defenseman Matt Niskanen to the Flyers for Radko Gudas (GOO’-dahsh).