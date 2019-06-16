Mets place Syndergaard on injured list, activate Canó

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

The team also activated second baseman Robinson Canó from the IL.

Syndergaard reached for his right hamstring after throwing a pitch in the seventh inning of New York’s 8-7 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

New York manager Mickey Callaway and an athletic trainer came out to check on the right-hander, who walked off the field with a bit of a limp.

Syndergaard (5-4, 4.55 ERA) is scheduled to undergo an MRI. Syndergaard has struggled at times in 2019, allowing four earned runs or more in eight of his 15 starts. The 26-year old entered the season with a 2.93 ERA. Callaway noted that the decision to place Syndergaard was made because “it didn’t seem like he would make his next start anyway.”

