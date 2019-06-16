Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Final round of US Open features marine layer and low scores

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Gary Woodland is seeking his first major championship in a U.S. Open that features unusually low scoring for Pebble Beach.

The final round Sunday was met with another day of thick marine layer over the Monterey Peninsula. The greens progressively have been a little firmer each day, but they were still receptive without getting a steady blast of sunshine.

In the last two U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach, only one player — Tiger Woods in 2000 — finished under par.

Woodland was at 11 under entering the final round, one shot ahead of Justin Rose. Twenty-six players began the final round under par.

Woods won in 2000 at 12 under, 15 shots better than anyone else. He was off to another rough start with two bogeys in two holes.

