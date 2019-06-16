Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Chastain takes NASCAR Truck race at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Ross Chastain cruised to a win in the NASCAR Truck Series race on Sunday at Iowa Speedway, his second victory of 2019.

Chastain led the final 141 laps to clinch his second win in four races — but his first since he switched his championship aspirations from the Xfinity Series to the trucks a few weeks ago.

Sunday’s win will be the first one to count toward Chastain’s playoff hopes, which improved greatly after a dominant run on Iowa’s short oval.

Brett Moffitt, the defending series champion, finished second on his hometown track. Ben Rhodes was third, followed by Harrison Burton and Grant Enfinger.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

