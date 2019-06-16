Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Berrettini breaks through on grass to win Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Matteo Berrettini beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (11) to win the Stuttgart Open and his third tour-level title on Sunday.

The Italian saved five set points in a second-set tiebreaker and clinched his first title on grass. His other titles came at Budapest in April, and Gstaad, Switzerland, last year.

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime previously reached championship matches in Rio de Janeiro in February and the Lyon Open in May — both on clay.

Berrettini won all 50 of his service games during the week in Stuttgart. He did not face a break point against Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime progressed to the final in his first professional grass tournament without playing Saturday as compatriot Milos Raonic withdrew ahead of their semifinal due to back problems.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Padres face off against the Rockies in division play

Blackmon has 4 hits, Desmond hits slam as Rockies top Padres

Rockies option INF Rodgers to Triple-A, recall RHP Tinoco

