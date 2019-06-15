Update on the latest sports

^PGA-US OPEN

Woodland vaults to lead with 65

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Gary Woodland is the new leader of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

The Kansas native jumped ahead of Justin Rose with a 6-under 65 that leaves him 9 under for the tournament. Woodland pulled ahead with birdies on 14 and 15 before closing with a birdie to move two shots ahead of Rose.

Woodland broke the record for best 36-hole score in an Open at Pebble Beach, topping the mark set by Tiger Woods in 2000 before Rose tied it on Friday.

Rose followed Thursday’s 6-under 65 with a 70 for a 7-under total.

Louis Oosthuizen (WUHST’-hy-zehn) is at minus-6 following a 1-under 70. He’s one ahead of Rory McIlroy and Aaron Wise.

Woods shot a 1-over 72 to fall to even par.

Five people were injured when a golf cart parked near the 16th hole propelled itself into spectators. One of several boxes being loaded onto the cart fell onto the accelerator, causing the vehicle to move toward the spectators. It struck four spectators and the vendor before it was brought under control.

^MLB-SCHEDULE

Braves rally to beat Phils

UNDATED (AP) _ The red-hot Atlanta Braves have padded their lead in the National League East by winning a matchup against the second-place Phillies.

Brian McCann capped a three-run ninth with a two-run single off Héctor Neris (NEER’-ihs) to give the Braves a 9-8 thriller over the Phils. McCann and Josh Donaldson each hit a solo shot in Atlanta’s ninth consecutive win.

Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run homer for the Phillies, who fell 2 ½ games behind the Braves.

Elsewhere on the major league diamonds:

_ Rich Hill pitched seven innings of three-run ball and singled in the go-ahead run in the fourth to help the Dodgers top the Cubs, 5-3. The NL West leaders rebounded from an early deficit for the second straight game as Matt Beaty hit a two-run homer and Justin Turner added a solo shot. Beaty’s blast was the first of his career.

_ The Brewers still pace the Cubs by one game in the NL Central after Pablo Sandoval and Kevin Pillar each had three hits, including a home run in the Giants’ 5-3 victory over Milwaukee. Mike Yastrzemski’s (yah-STREHM’-skeez) two-run blast put San Francisco ahead, 5-2 in the seventh. Drew Pomeranz won for the first time in seven starts and the Giants picked up the seventh victory in their last 11 games.

_ Hunter Renfroe’s third home run of the night was part of a five-run 12th as the Padres outslugged the Rockies, 16-12. Fernando Tatis Jr. tied it with a two-run single as part of a six-run ninth before he tripled and scored the tiebreaking run on pinch-hitter Austin Allen’s double. The Elias Sports Bureau says it was the first time the Rockies had ever blown a lead of six or more runs in the ninth inning.

_ Max Scherzer struck out 10 while limiting the Diamondbacks to two runs and three hits over seven innings of the Nationals’ 7-3 victory. Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick homered in the sixth inning to help Washington win for the 13th time in their last 19 games. Carson Kelly and Nick Ahmed homered off Scherzer.

_ Paul DeJong (deh-YUHNG’) singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning to give the Cardinals a 5-4 win over the Mets in the completion of Thurday’s suspended game in New York. The Redbirds trailed 4-2 in the ninth on Thursday before Kolten Wong hit an RBI single and scored on Harrison Bader’s double. The game was suspended moments later. Carlos Martinez and Jordan Hicks each threw an inning of perfect relief today to close out the victory.

_ The Cards also won their scheduled Friday game by homering twice in a four-run eighth to beat the Mets, 9-5. Dexter Fowler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer moments after DeJong’s tying shot. Jose Martinez gave St. Louis a 4-1 lead with a three-run, pinch-hit homer in the fifth off Steven Matz, but Matz sparked a wasted New York comeback by homering in the bottom half of the inning.

_ The Pirates’ seven-game skid is over after Steven Brault scattered eight hits over six innings of an 11-0 thrashing of the Marlins. Colin Moran drove in a career-high five runs with two singles and a homer. Bryan Reynolds had a career-best four hits for the Pirates, who got their first win since June 6 against Atlanta.

_ The Astros blew out the Diamondbacks, 15-2 as Robinson Chirinos (chih-REE’-nohs) hit his first grand slam and finished with a career-high six RBIs. Alex Bregman slammed a three-run homer and Tony Kemp added a two-run shot while Houston was building an 8-0 lead by the third inning. Gerrit Cole leads the majors with 140 strikeouts after fanning 10 while limiting Toronto to two runs and three this over six innings.

_ Lucas Giolito notched his ninth straight win and Eloy Jimenez belted a pair of three-run homers as the White Sox clobbered the Yankees, 10-2. Giolito gave up a first-inning homer by Luke Voit and just three other hits over six-plus innings, his 11th straight outing without a loss since Seattle beat him on April 6. Yolmer Sanchez added two RBI singles as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games to reach the .500 mark for the first time this late in a season since 2012.

_ The Rays moved a half-game ahead of the Yanks in the AL East by turning a 4-0 deficit into 9-4 victory against the Angels. Tommy Pham hit a pair of RBI singles for Tampa Bay, which scored five times in sixth and added four more runs in seventh. The Rays rallied after Blake Snell lasted just 3 1/3 innings, giving up four runs, five hits and four walks during a 79-pitch outing.

_ The Twins picked up a 2-0 win over the Royals on Mitch Garver’s two-run homer in the eighth. Kyle Gibson gave up two hits in eight innings to move to 7-3. Minnesota keeps its 11-game lead in the AL Central with its 16th victory in 22 games.

_ Jake Bauers hit for the cycle, including a single and a triple while the Indians erupted for eight runs in the fourth inning of a 13-4 pounding of the Tigers. He is the first Cleveland player to hit for the cycle since Rajai (RAH’-zhay) Davis did it at Toronto on July 2, 2016. Leonys (lay-OH’-nees) Martin’s three-run homer highlighted Cleveland’s fourth-inning outburst after Detroit built a 3-2 lead.

_ J.D. Martinez provided two of Boston’s season-high six home runs in a 13-2 throttling of the Orioles. Like Martinez, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Michael Chavis went deep for the second straight game to give the Red Sox 11 home runs in their last two games. Eduardo Rodriguez moved to 7-4 by holding Baltimore to a run and six hits over seven innings.

_ Omar Narváez (nahr-VY’-ehz) crushed a two-run homer and J.P. Crawford drove in three runs after coming off the injured list to highlight the Mariners’ 9-2 thumping of the Athletcis. Narváez finished with three hits and scored three times for the M’s, who were swept during their last visit to Oakland. Marco Gonzales allowed one earned run and seven hits in seven innings for his seventh win of the year and second against the A’s.

_ Rougned Odor (ROOG’-nehd oh-DOHR’) launched his fourth career grand slam in the Rangers’ 7-1 rout of the Reds. Elvis Andrus’ (AN’-droos) dirt-raising theft of home in the first inning came on the back end of a double steal with Asdrubal (as-DROO’-bul) Cabrera. Delino DeShields singled off Tyler Mahle to start a two-run rally in the first inning, scored a run and added a sacrifice fly with his father watching from the stands.

^MLB-NEWS

Yankees’ Judge joins Stanton on rehab assignment

UNDATED (AP) _ New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is set to join Giancarlo Stanton on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees announced Judge would begin his assignment Friday night. They also transferred Stanton’s rehab from Class A Tampa to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Judge has been sidelined since April 20 because of a strained left oblique, and Stanton has not played for the Yankees since March 31 because of biceps, shoulder and calf injuries.

In other MLB news:

_ Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty will be out until at least next week after he had a melanoma removed from his right ear. The 28-year-old Piscotty had surgery Thursday after the melanoma on the outer lobe of his ear was discovered during a routine spot check on May 28.

_ Cleveland ace Corey Kluber has been cleared to work on strength building after having his broken arm evaluated. Indians manager Terry Francona said the report on Kluber was good, and he’ll be re-evaluated in a couple weeks. Francona also said right-hander Cody Anderson had surgery to repair a tendon in his right elbow.

_ Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right elbow. Hembree is 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA and one save in 31 appearances. Boston recalled rookie left-hander Josh Taylor to fill the void in the bullpen.

_ Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez pulled himself out of his first minor league rehab start because of fatigue. Hernandez exited Friday after throwing 31 pitches for Triple-A Tacoma.

^NHL-NEWS

Flyers get Niskanen from Caps for Gudas

UNDATED (AP) _ In the first significant move of the NHL offseason, the Philadelphia Flyers have acquired defenseman Matt Niskanen from the Washington Capitals for defenseman Radko Gudas (GOO’-dahsh).

Philadelphia is retaining 30% of Gudas’ salary in the final year of his contract. The 32-year-old Niskanen gives the Flyers an offensive-minded, right-shot defenseman who can also help on the power play.

In other NHL news:

_ The Islanders and winger Jordan Eberle have agreed to a five-year, $27.5 million contract. Eberle has 44 goals and 96 points in 159 games since coming to the Islanders from Edmonton in a 2017 trade.

_ Organizers of Saturday’s celebration to honor the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues expect a massive crowd, and security will be tight. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected for a parade and rally beneath the Gateway Arch to celebrate the Blues’ first-ever NHL championship.

^NFL-NEWS

Judge clears Kraft attorneys of contempt

UNDATED (AP) _ A Florida judge has cleared the attorneys representing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft of contempt of court allegations filed against them after a hearing on his misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution charge.

Judge Leonard Hanser on Friday rejected prosecutors’ request that he find attorneys Alex Spiro and William Burck in contempt. Hanser said any problems prosecutors have with the pair should be taken up with their states’ bar associations.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty.

In other NFL news:

_ The Texans have dropped their pursuit of New England executive Nick Caserio for their vacant general manager’s job, prompting the Patriots to withdrawn the grievance they filed with the league. Texans owner Cal McNair says the team followed the procedures outlined in the league’s rules and believed they were in full compliance, but they were not aware of certain terms in Caserio’s contract with the Patriots.

_ Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers has been suspended for the first game in 2019 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The decision came about 10 months after the former Baylor basketball player was arrested on a marijuana possession charge.

_ The Lions waived tight end Michael Roberts after trying to trade him to the Patriots. The Lions say trade conditions put Roberts back on the team’s roster before they took him off it for the second straight day. ESPN reported Roberts failed his physical with the Patriots.

_ California prosecutors will retry Kellen Winslow Jr. on eight charges left undecided by the jury that convicted the former NFL tight end of rape. Winslow was convicted Monday of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman and two counts of lewd conduct involving two other women. The jury deadlocked on remaining charges, including two counts of rape, and the judge declared a mistrial. The new trial has been scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.

_ Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has died at 75 just under two months before his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bowlen bought the team in 1984 and transformed it from also-rans into NFL champions and helped the league usher in billion-dollar TV deals. He had Alzheimer’s for several years.