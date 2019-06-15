Update on the latest sports

PGA-US OPEN

Woodland leads through 54 at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Gary Woodland will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Woodland narrowly missed a birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to complete a 2-under 69 and get to 11 under for the tournament. The Kansas native is seeking his first major championship.

Justin Rose made his birdie putt at 18 to get to 3 under for the day and 10 under for the tournament.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) is in a third-place tie with Chez Reavie and Louis Oosthuizen (WUHST’-hy-zehn) at minus-7. Should Koepka come from four shots back to win Sunday he’ll become the first player to win three consecutive Opens since Willie Anderson turned the trick shortly after the turn of the last century.

The 2011 champion Rory McIlroy is alone in sixth place at 6 under after shooting a 70.

LPGA TOUR

Henderson leads

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Brooke Henderson birdied the final three holes for a 3-under 69 and a two-stroke lead over Annie Park in the Meijer (MY’-ur) LPGA Classic, with Lexi Thompson three shots back after a 62.

Trying to break a tie for the Canadian victory record for both women and men, Henderson has a 19-under 197 total at Blythefield Country Club.

NBA-LAKERS/PELICANS TRADE

Pelicans shipping Davis to Lakers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ Anthony Davis finally appears to be leaving the New Orleans Pelicans.

Two people familiar with the situation say the Pelicans have agreed to trade the six-time All-Star to the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices.

The deal pairs the 26-year-old Davis with 34-year-old superstar LeBron James and gives the Pelicans promising young players and the opportunity to acquire more.

New Orleans has the first pick overall in Thursday’s draft and will have the Lakers’ fourth overall choice.

The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins July 6. ESPN first reported the trade.

MLB SCHEDULE

Morton’s unbeaten streak ends

UNDATED (AP) _ The Tampa Bay Rays have slid back into second place in the AL East after Charlie Morton was pinned with a loss for the first time in 22 starts.

Morton struck out nine over six innings, but he was also reached for four runs as the Rays dropped a 5-3 decision to the Angels. It was his first loss since last Aug. 11, when he was pitching for the Astros against the Mariners.

David Fletcher’s two-run home run in the second inning off Morton spotted Jose Suarez 3-0 lead in his third major league start. Justin Bour (bohr) also homered against Morton, who fell to 8-1.

Yandy Diaz belted a three-run shot for the Rays.

Tampa Bay’s loss allowed the Yankees to regain a half-game lead over the Rays atop the AL East.

Gleyber (GLAY-bur) Torres hit a two-run homer and drove in three as the Yankees whipped the White Sox, 8-4. Torres capped a four-run fourth with his 15th homer to help New York win for just the fourth time in its last 12 games.

Gary Sánchez added three RBIs and Cameron Maybin homered for the Yanks.

Elsewhere in the majors:

_ The Astros coasted to a 7-2 win over the Blue Jays as Yordan Alvarez became the fourth player in major league history to hit four home runs in his first five games. Jack Mayfield was 2 for 34 as a big leaguer before hitting three doubles to back fellow rookie Framber Valdez, who struck out eight in six solid innings. Josh Reddick also homered for the AL West leaders.

_ The Athletics hammered the Mariners, 11-2 as Marcus Semien homered and scored three runs while extending his career-high hitting streak to 12 games. Jurickson Profar had three hits and drove in four runs to back Frankie Montas, who stuck out nine over six innings and picked up his team-leading ninth victory. Montas was crisp in winning his fifth straight, yielding two runs, six hits and one walk.

_ J.D. Martinez homered for the third straight game and the Red Sox picked up their fourth straight win by beating the Orioles, 7-2. Brock Holt had three hits and two RBIs to back Chris Sale, who fanned 10 and held Baltimore to two runs and six hits over six innings. The Orioles have now gone winless in 15 straight series after dropping the first two of a three-game set.

_ The Twins retired Joe Mauer’s uniform number before Jake Odorizzi (oh-doh-REE’-zee) became the majors’ second 10-game winner of the year in a 5-4 decision over the Royals. C.J. Cron drove in the go-ahead run for Minnesota with a sixth-inning double. Marwin Gonzalez smacked a two-run homer in the fifth for the Twins after Jorge Soler (soh-LEHR’) and Whit Merrifield went deep to stake Kansas City to a 4-1 lead.

_ Shane Bieber scattered four hits and fanned 12 over 7 2/3 innings as the Indians doubled up the Tigers, 4-2. Leonys Martin (lee-OH’-nees mahr-TEEN’) stole home in the eighth inning, knocking the ball away as he reached for home. Nicholas Castellanos (kas-tee-AH’-nohs) allowed Jordan Luplow’s fly to deep right to drop for an RBI double that sparked Cleveland’s three-run fifth.

_ The Cubs pulled out a 2-1 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Anthony Rizzo’s two-run homer off Kenley Jansen in the ninth. Rizzo and Jansen spoiled a fine outing by Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, who held Chicago to two hits over seven scoreless innings. Yu Darvish was booed in his return to Los Angeles before the former Dodger struck out 10 over seven frames to help the Cubs move back into a first-place tie with Milwaukee.

_ Ian Desmond hit a grand slam and drove in five runs as the Rockies outslugged the Padres, 14-8. Charlie Blackmon became the first Colorado player to have three straight four-hit games, leaving him with a .500 average in eight contests since coming off the injured list. Ian Kinsler had three hits and three RBIS for the Padres, who nearly rallied from a six-run deficit for the second straight night.

_ The Braves’ eight-game winning streak is over after César Hernández singled in two runs off Luke Jackson in the ninth inning to send the Phillies past Atlanta, 6-5. Hernandez also cracked a solo homer for the Phils, who blew a 4-2 lead in the fifth before climbing within 1 ½ games of the NL East-leading Braves. Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer off Aaron Nola to erase a two-run deficit in the fifth for Atlanta.

_ Catcher Steven Vogt (voyt) tripled twice and left fielder Mike Yastrzemski (ya-STREHM’-skee) made a nifty catch for the final out to help the Giants beat Milwaukee, 8-7. Vogt and Kevin Pillar (pee-LAHR’) drove in two runs apiece for San Francisco, which trailed 5-1 before getting its fourth consecutive win. Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) slammed his major league-leading 26th homer for the Brewers, who have lost three of four after a four-game winning streak.

_ Ketel (keh-TEHL’) Marte hit two of the Diamondbacks’ four solo homers off Stephen Strasburg in a 10-3 romp over the Nationals. Marte homered on the game’s first pitch and added his 19th homer of the season leading off the fourth. Adam Jones and Christin Walker also went deep against Strasburg, who was rocked for six runs over five innings.

_ The Mets blew most of an 8-7 lead before second baseman Jeff McNeil made a game-saving throw from right field to home plate for the final out of their 8-7 victory against the Cardinals. Pete Alonso smashed a mammoth three-run homer for the Mets off the facing of the third deck in a five-run first inning against Michael Wacha. J.D. Davis homered and had four hits for New York, but starter Noah Syndergaard (SIHN’-dur-gahrd) had to leave the game with an 8-3 lead in the seventh because of a strained right hamstring.

_ The Pirates beat the Marlins, 4-3 behind Pablo Lopez, who allowed three runs and seven hits over seven frames. Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez each had three hits for Miami, while Starlin Castro knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth. Pittsburgh has lost eight of nine.

_ Jeff Mathis had a pair of hits and drove in a run as the Rangers beat the Reds for the second straight day, 4-3. Texas took advantage of three Reds errors and finally got some runs for Mike Minor, who was 0-1 in his last four starts despite allowing a total of six runs. The lefty gave up Yasiel Puig’s (YAH’-see-ul pweegz) two-run homer and Curt Casali’s (kah-SAH’-leez) solo shot in 6 1/3 innings before notching his first win since May 20.

MLB-NEWS

Yanks nearing deal for Encarnacion

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Yankees could be close to acquiring another power hitter.

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Yanks are nearing a deal to get slugger Edwin Encarnación (ehn-kahr-nah-see-OHN’) in a trade with the Mariners.

The 36-year-old Encarnación began the day leading the AL with 21 home runs in his first season with Seattle. He has averaged 37 homers and 109 RBIs in his last seven years.

ESPN was the first to report the deal. It was not immediately known what the Yankees might send to the Mariners.

In other baseball news:

_ Braves pitcher Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) gave up three runs and 11 hits over seven innings for Double-A Mississippi, his second start since signing with Atlanta. Keuchel said he felt good physically and would have a discussion with the Braves front office to see if his next outing would be in the majors or with another minor-league affiliate.

_ The Angels have designated Cody Allen for assignment, a day after the veteran relief pitcher gave up four runs in a 9-4 loss to Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old Allen was signed to a one-year, $8.5 million contract in January after seven seasons with the Cleveland Indians. He is 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA and four saves in four opportunities over 25 games this season.

_ The Cubs have placed starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. The move comes one day after one of his worst outings of the season, allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings during Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

_ Desperate for help in a failing bullpen, the Mets have acquired Triple-A reliever Brooks Pounders from the Indians for cash and added him to the major league roster. The Mets also recalled pitcher Chris Flexen from Triple-A Syracuse to work out of the pen, sent reliever Tim Peterson to Syracuse and designated Hector Santiago for assignment.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Wolverines, Seminoles win

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Michigan has opened its first College World Series appearance since 1984 with a 5-3 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Jimmy Kerr laced his first triple in two years to drive in a pair and give the Wolverines a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Kerr came around to score on Blake Nelson’s single.

Winning pitcher Karl Kauffman allowed three runs and eight hits and won his third straight start. Kauffman this month was taken in the second round of the MLB draft by the Rockies.

Michigan was swept by Texas Tech in a three-game series earlier this season and was 0-7 all-time against the Red Raiders.

In Saturday’s other College World Series game, Drew Parrish limited Arkansas to five hits in eight innings and J.C. Flowers scored on a sacrifice fly in the ninth to give Florida State a 1-0 victory. Parrish hadn’t made it past the fifth inning in his previous four starts before silencing the slugging Razorbacks while recording nine strikeouts.

Arkansas had scored 30 runs in its three super regional games against Mississippi.

NHL-STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION

Blues, St. Louis celebrate

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis Blues players took hoisting the Stanley Cup to the cheers of a massive crowd beneath the Gateway Arch.

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out for Saturday’s parade and rally to honor the Stanley Cup champion Blues. They won their first title in 52 years of existence by beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday.

Coach Craig Berube (beh-ROO’-bee) told the crowd at the rally that he’s happy for the city and fans, but most of all, he’s happy for his players.

Fans shouted, “Let’s Go Blues!” and danced to repeated renditions of “Gloria,” Laura Branigan’s 1982 hit that became the unofficial victory song.

NHL-NEWS

Phaneuf bought out by Kings

UNDATED (AP) _ The Los Angeles Kings have bought out the final two seasons of defenseman Dion Phaneuf’s (DEE’-ahn fan-OOFS’) seven-year, $49 million contract.

The 34-year-old veteran played 93 games with the Kings after being acquired from Ottawa in February 2018. Phaneuf scored just 16 points as a King and was often a healthy scratch last season for the first time in his career.

Elsewhere around the NHL:

_ The Blackhawks have acquired defenseman Olli Maatta (OH’-lee MAH’-tah) from the Penguins for forward Dominik Kahun and a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. Kahun finished with 13 goals and 24 assists in his first NHL season, playing all 82 games. Maatta ranked third on the Pens with 116 blocked shots last season despite missing 22 games.

COLLEGE BASEBALL-NCBWA AWARDS

Rutschman wins Howser Award

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Oregon State catcher and top overall draft pick Adley Rutschman is winner of the Dick Howser Trophy as college baseball player of the year.

Rutschman was selected No. 1 by the Baltimore Orioles after batting .411 with a nation-leading .575 on-base percentage, 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and a .751 slugging percentage.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced its major award winners Saturday. UCLA reliever Holden Powell was named Stopper of the Year and Michigan’s Erik Bakich was named coach of the year.