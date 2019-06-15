Update on the latest sports

^PGA-US OPEN

Woodland vaults to lead with 65

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Gary Woodland has the lead heading into the third round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

The Kansas native jumped ahead of Justin Rose with a 6-under 65 that leaves him 9 under for the tournament. Woodland pulled ahead with birdies on 14 and 15 before closing with a birdie to move two shots ahead of Rose.

Woodland broke the record for best 36-hole score in an Open at Pebble Beach, topping the mark set by Tiger Woods in 2000 before Rose tied it on Friday.

Rose followed Thursday’s 6-under 65 with a 70 for a 7-under total.

Louis Oosthuizen (WUHST’-hy-zehn) is at minus-6 following a 1-under 70. He’s one ahead of Rory McIlroy and Aaron Wise.

Woods shot a 1-over 72 to fall to even par.

^US OPEN-ACCIDENT

Runaway golf cart hits 5 people near 16th hole at US Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Five people were injured at the U.S. Open when one of several boxes being loaded onto a golf cart fell onto the accelerator and sent the cart into spectators.

The California Highway Patrol says a vendor parked the cart near the 16th hole Friday at Pebble Beach and was walking away when a box fell onto the gas pedal, moving it forward. It struck four spectators and the vendor before it was brought under control.

The USGA acknowledged the accident in a statement and that three spectators and a vendor required medical treatment.

The Monterey Herald reports that two victims were taken by ambulance to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. Their names were not released, and the hospital said it could not give out information on injuries over the phone.

^NHL-STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION

Fans shrug off rain to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Large crowds are gathering in downtown St. Louis despite heavy rain, awaiting a parade and rally to honor the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

Fans began lining the streets hours before the parade, which will travel down Market Street to the Gateway Arch for a rally.

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 Wednesday in Game 7 to win their first championship. The Blues joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1967 and made it to the Stanley Cup Final in each of the team’s first three seasons, without winning a game. The team hadn’t been back until this year.

The last time St. Louis celebrated a sports championship was in 2011, when the Cardinals won the World Series over the Texas Rangers.

^NBA FINALS-RATINGS

Raptors’ title sees Canada set viewing, spending records

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The final numbers are in, and the NBA Finals were a smashing success for Canada all the way around.

Thursday’s game was the most-watched NBA game in Canadian television history, a record that was toppled several times during this postseason because of the Raptors’ popularity. Viewership for each of the six finals games rank among the 10 most-watched television programs in Canada so far this year.

The NBA said Friday that 56% percent of the Canadian population watched at least some part of the NBA Finals, with an average viewership of about 8 million for the Toronto Raptors’ title-winning victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6.

The league also said the total combined U.S. and Canadian audience for the finals was up 11 percent over the combined viewership of the 2018 title series between Golden State and Cleveland.

And not only were Canadians watching, but they were buying. The NBA says online sales through the league’s official portals smashed records for the day following the end of a championship series. They were up more than 80 percent from the previous mark, set when Cleveland beat Golden State in 2016, and were more than 100 percent over sales on the day following the Warriors’ sweep of the Cavaliers last season.

^MLB-SCHEDULE

Darvish braces for boos on return to Dodger Stadium

UNDATED (AP) — Yu Darvish says he expects to hear some boos when he takes the mound for the Cubs at Dodger Stadium Saturday night. It will be his first outing at the ballpark since he got roughed up in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series as the Houston Astros beat Los Angeles to win their first championship.

Darvish got hit hard in both of his starts in that series, and some fans blamed him for the Dodgers’ defeat. This year, he is 2-3 with a 4.98 ERA in 14 starts for Chicago.

Fellow right-hander Walker Buehler (BYOO’-lur) starts for the Dodgers.

Elsewhere in the majors Saturday:

_ Rays right-hander Charlie Morton pitches against the Angels at Tropicana Field, looking to extend his 21-start unbeaten streak that began last Aug. 17 when he played for Houston. The 35-year-old has made 14 starts this season in his first year with Tampa Bay. He’s done well in his career against Angels stars Mike Trout and Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz). Rookie left-hander Jose Suarez starts for the Angels.

_ Phillies righty Aaron Nola starts at NL East-leading Atlanta, which has won eight in a row. Nola has done well against the Braves in his career, going 8-3 with a 2.05 ERA in 13 starts. The right-hander is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in two starts this month after going 4-0 with a 2.73 ERA in six May starts. Left-hander Sean Newcomb will make his first start for Atlanta since getting recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett May 4.

_ Jake Odorizzi (oh-dah-REE’-zee) starts for Minnesota in the second game of the three-game series against Kansas City. Coming into this season, Odorizzi was 47-48 lifetime with a 3.95 ERA. But this year, he’s a major reason why the Twins have the best record in the big leagues. Odorizzi has won nine straight decisions, the longest active streak in the majors, and hasn’t allowed a run in six of his past seven starts. Kansas City counters with fellow right-hander Glenn Sparkman.

^COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

College World Series begins

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The College World Series starts Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, the park where the Tigers and Royals met this week.

Michigan plays Texas Tech in the opener, followed by Florida State vs. Arkansas.

Seminoles coach Mike Martin is the NCAA all-time wins leader and is retiring after this season at age 75 – he’s trying to win his first national championship in his 17 visits to Omaha.

^BOSTON MARATHON-YOUNG VICTIM

Park named after Boston Marathon bombing victim opening

BOSTON (AP) — A park named in honor of the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing is being formally opened this weekend.

Martin’s Park, named for 8-year-old Martin Richard, is opening Saturday in a ceremony that is scheduled to include Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and Martin’s family.

The park on the waterfront in the city’s Seaport District is near the Children’s Museum and features an accessible playground, including a replica of a boat, a water play garden and open space.

Martin was one of three people killed when two bombs exploded at the finish line. His younger sister, Jane, lost a leg.

After the bombing, a widely circulated photo showed Martin holding a poster he created with the message “No more hurting people — peace.”