Umpire Jim Wolf to miss rest of Indians-Tigers series

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Muchlinski is replacing Jim Wolf on the umpiring crew for the rest of this weekend’s Indians-Tigers series in Detroit.

Major League Baseball said Saturday that Wolf is tending to a medical issue. Wolf, brother of former big league pitcher Randy Wolf, left the series opener Friday night in the first inning, and the game continued with three umpires.

Muchlinski is leaving his replay assignment to join Sam Holbrook’s crew in Detroit for games Saturday night and Sunday. Dan Iassogna and Manny Gonzalez are also on that crew.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

