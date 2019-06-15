Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Reds rookie Senzel fouls pitch off eye, leaves game

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds rookie Nick Senzel fouled a pitch off his left eye and came out of a game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

The outfielder fouled a pitch from Mike Minor into the dirt, the ball deflecting off his foot and hitting the bill of his helmet and his eye. A trainer applied a towel and helped him off the field.

Senzel was the second overall pick in the 2016 Major League Baseball draft out of Tennessee, getting a $6.2 million bonus. Bouts of vertigo and a broken right index finger slowed has ascent. He sprained his right ankle during spring training and made his debut on May 3.

Senzel hit three homers in his first four games, a franchise record.

