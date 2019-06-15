Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Netherlands advances at Women’s World Cup with 3-1 win

Vivianne Miedema scored a goal in each half Saturday to advance the Netherlands into the second round of the Women’s World Cup for the second straight tournament with a 3-1 win over Cameroon on Saturday at Valenciennes, France.

Miedema put the Dutch in the lead in the 41st minute of the Group E match at Stade du Hainaut and then finished it off in the 85th.

Dominique Bloodworth also scored for the Netherlands in the 48th minute, while Gabrielle Onguéné got Cameroon’s goal in the 43rd.

Cameroon is in last place in the group, with no points and a minus-3 goal difference, and it is all but eliminated. Cameroon plays New Zealand on Thursday, and the Netherlands meets Canada in a match that kicks off at the same time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/FIFAWomensWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Padres hit the road against the Rockies in division play

Padres hit the road against the Rockies in division play

2:20 am
Renfroe hits 3 homers, Padres rally to stun Rox 16-12 in 12

Renfroe hits 3 homers, Padres rally to stun Rox 16-12 in 12

12:40 am
Vibes come up short in first game in team history

Vibes come up short in first game in team history

10:59 pm
Padres hit the road against the Rockies in division play
Sports

Padres hit the road against the Rockies in division play

Renfroe hits 3 homers, Padres rally to stun Rox 16-12 in 12
Sports

Renfroe hits 3 homers, Padres rally to stun Rox 16-12 in 12

Vibes come up short in first game in team history
Sports

Vibes come up short in first game in team history

Scroll to top
Skip to content