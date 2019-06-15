Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mets RHP Syndergaard exits with apparent hamstring injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard has left his start for the New York Mets with an apparent hamstring injury.

Syndergaard reached for his right hamstring after throwing a pitch in the seventh inning Saturday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mets manager Mickey Callaway and an athletic trainer came out to check on Syndergaard, who quickly walked off the field with a bit of a limp.

Robert Gsellman entered with New York leading 8-3. St. Louis scored three runs before the inning was over.

Syndergaard threw 102 pitches. He was charged with five runs, four earned, and six hits in six-plus innings.

