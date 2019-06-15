Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks goes on IL with shoulder inflammation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Cubs have placed starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The move Saturday comes a day after one of the right-hander’s worst outings of the season. He allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings of a 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Manager Joe Maddon says Hendricks had his usual velocity but his command was off, likely because the ball was cutting at the end of his pitches.

Hendricks entered Friday’s game with a 6-0 record and 1.99 ERA in his previous eight starts.

He leads the Cubs in innings pitched and has a 3.36 ERA and staff-leading 4.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Maddon says any decisions about the rotation would be made later.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

