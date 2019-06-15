Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Copa America: Rodriguez leads Colombia to win over Argentina

SALVADOR, Brazil (AP) — James Rodriguez got the best of Lionel Messi in the Copa America on Saturday, leading Colombia to a 2-0 win over Argentina in the teams’ debut in the South American tournament.

Rodriguez set up Roger Martinez’s opening goal in the second half with a superb long pass across the pitch, and substitute Duvan Zapara scored late to seal the victory that allowed Colombia to end a 12-year winless streak against the Argentines.

Messi couldn’t do enough to spark Argentina, which lost its first Copa America match since the 2007 final against Brazil. It was also the team’s first opening defeat in the tournament since 1979.

Paraguay and Qatar meet in the other Group B match on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.

