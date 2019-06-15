Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Babe Ruth road jersey sells at auction for $5.6 million

NEW YORK (AP) — A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-30 has sold at auction for $5.6 million.

Hunt Auctions, which handled Saturday’s sale, says the price breaks a record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. A Ruth jersey from 1920 previously sold for $4.4 million.

The auction was conducted at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees jersey was part of a collection of items that Ruth’s family put up for sale. His granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, says in a statement that a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

Associated Press

