Yankees’ Judge joins Stanton on rehab assignment at Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is set to join Giancarlo Stanton on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees announced Judge would begin his assignment Friday night. They also transferred Stanton’s rehab from Class A Tampa to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Judge, the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star, has been sidelined since April 20 because of a strained left oblique. Stanton, the 2017 NL MVP, has not played for the Yankees since March 31 because of biceps, shoulder and calf injuries.

Manager Aaron Boone has said Stanton could be activated before Tuesday’s home game against Tampa Bay if he gets through this weekend with no problems. But Judge probably would need a little longer stint with the Triple-A club.

