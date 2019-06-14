Update on the latest sports

PGA-US OPEN

Molinari hits momentum-buster on 8th at Pebble

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Francesco Molinari’s momentum at the U.S. Open came to a halt when his second shot on No. 8 failed to clear the chasm between the fairway and the green.

After stepping gingerly down the slope to find the ball in an unplayable lie, Molinari took a ride in a golf cart back to the fairway to drop for a penalty shot.

The defending British Open champion made double bogey and fell back to 3-under par after a stretch of three birdies in eight holes had put him in a tie for second at Pebble Beach.

MLB-YANKEES INJURIES

Yankees’ Judge joins Stanton on rehab assignment at Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is set to join Giancarlo Stanton on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees announced Judge would begin his assignment Friday night. They also transferred Stanton’s rehab from Class A Tampa to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Judge, the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star, has been sidelined since April 20 because of a strained left oblique. Stanton, the 2017 NL MVP, has not played for the Yankees since March 31 because of biceps, shoulder and calf injuries.

Manager Aaron Boone has said Stanton could be activated before Tuesday’s home game against Tampa Bay if he gets through this weekend with no problems. But Judge probably would need a little longer stint with the Triple-A club.

NBA FINALS-RAPTORS PRESIDENT-DEPUTY HIT

California sheriff: Raptors exec pushed, struck deputy

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating whether Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri pushed and hit a sheriff’s deputy in the face as he tried to get onto the court after his team won the NBA title in Oakland.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly tells the San Francisco Chronicle that Ujiri tried to push past a deputy who then asked for his credential.

Kelly says the deputy pushed back and the executive pushed again and struck the deputy in the face. He says several bystanders intervened and Ujiri ultimately got onto the court without displaying any credentials.

A video of the altercation obtained by NBC Bay Area shows Ujiri and a deputy being held back courtside by bystanders.

The Raptors and the NBA say they are cooperating with the investigation.

NHL NEWS

Capitals trade Niskanen to Flyers for Gudas, clear cap space

UNDATED (AP) — In the first significant move of the NHL offseason, the Philadelphia Flyers have acquired defenseman Matt Niskanen from the Washington Capitals for defenseman Radko Gudas.

Philadelphia is retaining 30 percent of Gudas’ salary in the final year of his contract. Gudas counts $3.35 million against the salary cap. Washington will be responsible for $2.35 million.

The 32-year-old Niskanen gives the Flyers an offensive-minded, right-shot defenseman who can also help on the power play. He had 25 points in 80 games last season and is signed through 2020-21 at a cap hit of $5.75 million.

In other NHL news:

_ The New York Islanders and winger Jordan Eberle have agreed to a five-year, $27.5 million contract. Eberle averaged $6 million a year on his previous contract. Since joining the Islanders via a trade in 2017, Eberle has 44 goals and 52 assists in 159 games. Counting seven years with the Edmonton Oilers, he has 209 goals and 269 assists for 478 points in 666 regular-season games.

_ Newly hired Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger has begun filling out his staff by hiring Don Granato and Mike Bales, who will take over as the goalie coach. Krueger also retained Steve Smith, who was an assistant under former Sabres coach Phil Housley, who was fired in April. Bales has six seasons of NHL coaching experience, including the past two with the Carolina Hurricanes. Granato joins the Sabres after spending the past two seasons as an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks.

_ Organizers of Saturday’s celebration to honor the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues expect a massive crowd, and security will be tight. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected for a parade and rally beneath the Gateway Arch to celebrate the Blues’ first-ever NHL championship. In addition to players and coaches, the parade and rally will feature retired Blues players as well as Laila Anderson, the 11-year-old girl fighting a rare disease who served as the team’s inspiration.

NFL NEWS

Judge clears Robert Kraft’s attorneys of contempt accusation

UNDATED (AP) _ A Florida judge has cleared the attorneys representing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft of contempt of court allegations filed against them after a hearing on his misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution charge.

Judge Leonard Hanser on Friday rejected prosecutors’ request that he find attorneys Alex Spiro and William Burck in contempt. Hanser said any problems prosecutors have with the pair should be taken up with their states’ bar associations.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty.

In other NFL news:

_ The Buffalo Bills have their entire 2019 draft class under contract after signing rookie tight end Dawson Knox to a four-year deal. The Bills announced the signing Friday, a day after completing their series of offseason mandatory practices and six weeks before the team reports to training camp in suburban Rochester, New York.

_ The Chicago Bears have signed third-round draft pick David Montgomery. The running back from Iowa State was the first player taken by the Bears after they traded up with New England to grab him at No. 73 overall. Montgomery ran for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons at Iowa State. He had 1,216 yards rushing and 13 TDs as a junior. With the move announced Friday, the Bears have four of their five draft picks under contract.

_ Jarvis Landry doesn’t think recent comments made by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield about running back Duke Johnson will affect the team’s chemistry. Last week, Mayfield was critical of Johnson, who demanded a trade and skipped Cleveland’s voluntary workouts after learning Browns general manager John Dorsey shopped him around after signing free agent Kareem Hunt. Landry calls reports of acrimony between Mayfield and Johnson “a non-issue” and says the situation has been blown up in the media.

_ California prosecutors will retry Kellen Winslow Jr. on eight charges left undecided by the jury that convicted the former NFL player of rape. Winslow was convicted Monday of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman and two counts of lewd conduct involving two other women. The jury deadlocked on remaining charges, including two counts of rape, and the judge declared a mistrial. The new trial has been scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.

_ Pat Bowlen, the Denver Broncos owner who transformed the team from also-rans into NFL champions and helped the league usher in billion-dollar TV deals, has died just under two months before his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 75. Bowlen had Alzheinmer’s for several years. Bowlen bought the team in 1984 and was both hands-on and behind-the-scenes in building a successful franchise while serving on 15 NFL committees.