Update on the latest in sports:

NBA FINALS

A first for the Raptors

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors have captured the country’s first major title in 26 years with their most remarkable road win yet in the franchise’s NBA Finals debut.

They outlasted the battered and depleted two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110 last night in Game 6 of the NBA championship.

Stephen Curry missed a 3-pointer in the waning seconds in the final game in Oracle Arena.

Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the game.

NFL-OBIT-PAT BOWLEN

Broncos mourn death of owner Pat Bowlen

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — He was the first owner in NFL history to oversee a team that won 300 games — including playoffs — in three decades. Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has died at age 75.

Bowlen’s family didn’t specify cause of death, but they issued a statement saying he died peacefully at home last night, surrounded by loved ones. Bowlen had battled Alzheimer’s for several years.

Bowlen had as many Super Bowl appearances (seven) as losing seasons, and Denver is 354-240-1 since he bought the club in 1984.

Under his stewardship, the Broncos won Super Bowls in 1998, ’99 and 2016.

In less than two months, he’ll be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

^MLB

Ohtani coming off cycle

UNDATED (AP) _ Shohei Ohtani returns to Tropicana Field a night after becoming the first Japanese-born player to hit for the cycle. Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the first inning — his sixth in 11 games — and completed the feat with a single in the seventh as the Angels beat the Rays 5-3.

Ohtani is the eighth Angels player to hit for the cycle and first since Mike Trout on May 21, 2013.

That wasn’t the only good news Thursday for Ohtani — the two-way sensation might be on a mound in a rehab setting before the All-Star break as he recovers from Tommy John surgery last October.

Ohtani still won’t pitch in a major league game until 2020.

In other MLB action:

_ White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito looks to continue his breakout season when he faces CC Sabathia and the New York Yankees. Giolito is 7-0 with a sparkling 0.88 ERA in his last seven starts. He has 59 strikeouts and only 10 walks during his dominant run. Sabathia has dropped his last two starts, but is 19-7 with a 3.67 ERA against Chicago for his career.

_ A seven-game winning streak has propelled the Braves into first place in the NL East, 1½ games ahead of Philadelphia. The teams open a weekend series in Atlanta, with left-hander Max Fried (7-3, 3.75 ERA) pitching for the defending division champs against Bryce Harper and the Phillies. Nick Pivetta (4-1, 4.93) starts for Philadelphia in the first of 17 straight games against NL East opponents.

_ Before the Cardinals and Mets play their regularly scheduled game, they’ll finish what they started Thursday night. The series opener was suspended because of rain, moments after Harrison Bader hit an RBI double off New York closer Edwin Diaz with two outs in the top of the ninth inning that made it 4-all. The game will resume at 6:10 p.m. EDT beginning with the bottom of the ninth. The Mets top the majors with 15 blown saves, including three by Diaz in his last five chances.

_ Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (4-5, 2.83 ERA) starts for Washington, one night after Arizona ace Zack Greinke carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning of a 5-0 win over the Nationals. Scherzer has a 0.67 ERA with 39 strikeouts, five walks and zero home runs allowed over his past four outings. Robbie Ray (5-3, 3.54) goes for the Diamondbacks. He is 0-4 with a 6.26 ERA in five starts against Washington.

US-OPEN

US Open greeted with more low clouds

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A dry forecast for the U.S. Open doesn’t mean dry conditions at Pebble Beach.

The second round began this morning with low clouds off the Pacific Ocean and what felt like a light mist, which is sure to keep the golf course from getting overly firm.

Justin Rose tries to build on his record-tying 65 from the first round that gave him a one-shot lead. He played in the morning alongside Tiger Woods, who was five shots behind. Brooks Koepka opened with a 69. He also plays in the morning wave of the second round.

The cut is made today to the low 60s and ties. Among those playing later and hopeful of a low score is Phil Mickelson, who needs only the U.S. Open title to complete the career Grand Slam.

OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR

Ex-trainer sues Ohio State over sexual misconduct by doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State student athletic trainer has joined ex-athletes and other alumni alleging the university knew about and should have stopped the team doctor now accused of sexually abusing young men throughout two decades there.

Michael Heifferon’s lawsuit this week cites two instances when he sought medical treatment from Dr. Richard Strauss while a trainer in the mid-1980s. Once, after being hit in the head by a hockey puck, Heifferon says Strauss gave him an injection and the student fell asleep, then awoke to find his own pants unzipped. Heifferon says he complained about Strauss to the head trainer.

His lawsuit is at least the sixth against the university.

Ohio State says it has added programs to address sexual misconduct since Strauss retired in 1998.

He died in 2005.

RUSSIAN DOPING

Senior Russian track official steps down in doping case

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s second most powerful track official has stepped down while facing a doping case.

Andrei Silnov, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist in the high jump, left his post as senior vice-president of the Russian track and field federation and will no longer sit on its board.

Silnov is under investigation by the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles international doping cases in track and field.

Neither he nor the AIU has revealed the nature of the allegation against him.

Russia has been banned from international track competitions since 2015 for widespread doping, but dozens from the country are allowed to compete as neutral athletes.

That ban was extended Sunday when the IAAF expressed concern about “apparent backsliding” on doping reforms.