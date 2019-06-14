Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Qatar replaces San Diego as host of 1st World Beach Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Qatar has replaced San Diego as host of the first World Beach Games in Doha, and will also host the annual meeting of national Olympic bodies.

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) says “Qatar boasts spectacular oceanfront locations and is ready to provide the perfect setting.”

ANOC says delegates from 206 countries are invited to Qatar for one week, first attending the Oct. 12-16 games in 14 sports. San Diego organizers withdrew last month citing financial issues.

Doha will then host ANOC’s meeting and awards ceremony on Oct. 17-18.

ANOC is led by Sheikh Ahmad of Kuwait, who stepped aside from the organization and his International Olympic Committee work after being indicted in a forgery case in Geneva.

Last November in Tokyo, ANOC postponed its presidential election while the sheikh fights the case. He denies any wrongdoing.

