Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Predators swap 7th-round 2021 pick to Tampa Bay for goalie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have acquired goaltender Connor Ingram from the Tampa Bay Lightning for their seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

General manager David Poile announced the trade Friday.

Ingram originally was the 88th pick overall in the third round in 2016, and he spent three seasons with Kamloops in the WHL.

From Imperial, Saskatchewan, appeared in 35 games this season with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch and the Orlando Solar Bears in the ECHL. He finished the season with Orlando where he was 8-2-0 in 13 regular season games, then he had a 1.98 goals-against average and .935 save percentage in 10 postseason games.

Ingram, 22, started the season with Syracuse, Tampa Bay’s top affiliate. He tied for the AHL lead with six shutouts, and he went 14-7-0 for Syracuse with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound goalie has played 57 career games with Syracuse.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

8:20 am
PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years

PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years

6:21 am
The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin inaugural season

The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin inaugural season

11:07 pm
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years
Sports

PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years

The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin inaugural season
Sports

The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin inaugural season

Scroll to top
Skip to content