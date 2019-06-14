Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

McCann delivers 2-run single, Braves win 8th straight

ATLANTA (AP) — Brian McCann capped Atlanta’s three-run ninth inning with a two-run single off Héctor Neris, and the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 on Friday night for their eighth straight win.

Atlanta improved to 23-9 since May 10 and opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. It was the first game between the division rivals since the Phillies swept three games from the Braves in late March.

Neris (1-3) was 15 for 15 in save chances this year, but couldn’t find the formula on his 30th birthday. Philadelphia has dropped four of five.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

8:20 am
PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years

PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years

6:21 am
The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin inaugural season

The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin inaugural season

11:07 pm
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years
Sports

PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years

The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin inaugural season
Sports

The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin inaugural season

Scroll to top
Skip to content