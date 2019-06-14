Islanders agree to terms with Eberle on $27.5M, 5-year deal

The New York Islanders and winger Jordan Eberle have agreed to a five-year, $27.5 million contract.

The contract counts $5.5 million against the salary cap through the 2023-24 season under the deal general manager Lou Lamoriello announced Friday. Eberle averaged $6 million a year on his previous contract.

Since joining the Islanders via a trade in 2017, Eberle has 44 goals and 52 assists in 159 games. Counting seven years with the Edmonton Oilers, he has 209 goals and 269 assists for 478 points in 666 regular-season games.

The 29-year-old was part of the Islanders group that reached the second round of the playoffs despite former captain John Tavares leaving in free agency. He joins center Brock Nelson among the pending unrestricted free agents who signed long term.

Captain Anders Lee and goaltender Robin Lehner remain unsigned.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports