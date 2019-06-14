Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Injured Indians ace Corey Kluber cleared for strength work

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland ace Corey Kluber has been cleared to work on strength building after having his broken arm evaluated.

Indians manager Terry Francona said Friday the report on Kluber was good. He said Kluber has “the go ahead to do strengthening stuff” and will be re-evaluated in a couple more weeks.

Francona also said right-hander Cody Anderson had surgery Friday to repair a tendon in his right elbow. Anderson appeared in five games for the Indians this season and was sent down to the minors last month.

Kluber is 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA this season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner broke his pitching arm when he was hit by a line drive May 1.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

8:20 am
PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years

6:21 am
The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin inaugural season

11:07 pm
