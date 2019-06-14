Huskers bring back A&M aide Will Bolt as Erstad’s successor

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Texas A&M assistant Will Bolt is returning to Nebraska to become the Cornhuskers’ head baseball coach.

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos announced the hiring Friday. Bolt played on Nebraska teams that reached the College World Series in 2001 and 2002 and has been in coaching 16 years.

He’s been at Texas A&M five seasons after serving as Nebraska’s associate head coach under Darin Erstad from 2012-14. He was a volunteer assistant on the 2005 Nebraska team that went to the CWS. He also was head coach at the junior college level at Texarkana College in Texas from 2008-11.

Bolt signed a five-year contract paying him $300,000 annually.

He replaces Erstad, who resigned June 3 after eight seasons.