Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cleveland’s Bauers hits for cycle at Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland’s Jake Bauers has hit for the cycle against Detroit.

Bauers doubled in the second inning, then singled and tripled during the Indians’ eight-run fourth. He added a two-run homer in the eighth that went an estimated 406 feet to right field.

The 23-year-old Bauers became the first Cleveland player to hit for the cycle since Rajai Davis on July 2, 2016, at Toronto.

Bauers, who made his big league debut last year with Tampa Bay, entered Friday’s game hitting just .209.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

8:20 am
PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years

PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years

6:21 am
The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin inaugural season

The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin inaugural season

11:07 pm
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years
Sports

PHOTOS: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen through the years

The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin inaugural season
Sports

The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin inaugural season

Scroll to top
Skip to content