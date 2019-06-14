Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Chara played with plates, wires, screws to fix broken jaw

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara broke his jaw in multiple places and played the last three games of the Stanley Cup Final with “two plates, some wires and screws” holding it together.

Chara confirmed the extent of the injury on Friday, when the team held its wrapup media availability two days after losing in Game 7 of the championship series to the St. Louis Blues.

Chara took a deflected puck off his face in the first period of Game 4 and returned, only to sit on the bench. But he was back for Game 5 and finished out the series.

The Blues won 4-1 on Wednesday night for their first NHL title.

The 42-year-old Chara says he learned this season that he can push his body further than he had previously thought.

