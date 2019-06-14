Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
A’s Piscotty undergoes surgery to remove melanoma from ear

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty will be out until at least next week after undergoing surgery to remove a melanoma from his right ear.

The 28-year-old Piscotty had surgery Thursday after the melanoma on the outer lobe of his ear was discovered during a routine spot check on May 28. A biopsy came back positive a week later.

Dr. Brian Parrett performed the operation at the California Pacific Medical Campus.

Piscotty will be evaluated daily and the A’s expect him to return next week.

General manager David Forst says the good news is the melanoma was discovered early. The A’s hold an annual skin check screening for the team, coaches and employees.

