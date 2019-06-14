Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Arizona signs women’s coach Adia Barnes through 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has signed women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes to a contract extension through 2024.

The school announced Barnes’ extension Friday after the contract was approved by the Arizona Board of Regents.

The leading scorer in Arizona history, Barnes returned to coach her alma mater in 2016 after five seasons as an assistant at Washington.

Barnes led the Wildcats to the 2019 WNIT championship in her third season after Arizona won six games the year before. The Wildcats won 24 games in 2018-19, marking the biggest turnaround in school history.

Barnes has proven to be an adept recruiter, bringing in the highest-rated class in school history in 2018.

Associated Press

