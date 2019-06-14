Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
70-year-old John Force leads NHRA Funny Car qualifying

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — John Force topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

The 70-year-old Force had a 3.911-second run at 326.95 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS in the second session.

“We’re learning and I really thought that there would be a number of cars that would step up,” the 16-time season champion said. “Especially Jimmy Prock (Robert Hight’s crew chief) and I thought he would run an .88 or something. Our car went though, and it was really hunting down there. Tomorrow is a new day but I’m excited for my guys. It’s a good race car and I’m proud to drive it. I’m learning about it and at my age I thought I knew everything about it.”

Doug Kalitta led in Top Fuel with a 3.755 at 324.67 during the second round.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

