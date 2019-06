NEW YORK (AP) — The Dallas Wings have re-signed AP Player of the Year Megan Gustafson.

She was drafted 17th by the Wings, but was one of the final cuts from the roster before the season started.

With injuries depleting Dallas’ roster, the Wings were able to sign the former Iowa star. She landed in Dallas on Thursday and will be in uniform for the game against Indiana.

