Update on the latest in sports:

NBA FINALS

Game 6: Toronto at Golden State

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ The Warriors host the Raptors for Game 6 of the NBA Finals tonight. Toronto leads the series 3-2 after Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena.

The Raptors are 3-0 on the Warriors’ home floor this season.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse hasn’t changed his principles much during the playoffs. When his team was down 1-0 to Orlando, down 2-1 to Philadelphia and down 2-0 to Milwaukee, he kept insisting that the score of the series doesn’t matter until someone wins four games. Same rules apply now.

For Golden State, Stephen Curry offered a long list of things motivating the Warriors to extend their season once more and keep alive the chase for a third straight championship like winning for injured teammate Kevin Durant.

The Warriors might have to overcome being both emotionally and physically spent after watching two-time reigning Finals MVP Durant go down, again. Durant had returned from a month-long absence with a strained right calf to start Game 5 only to rupture his right Achilles tendon in the second quarter. Durant announced the severity of his injury Wednesday on Instagram and that he had undergone surgery.

US OPEN

US Open starts with a symbolic tee shot by Sam Saunders

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Sam Saunders has hit the first shot of the 119th U.S. Open. His goal is to hit the last one in four days.

The U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach for the sixth time, and the golf course has never looked more pure with dry weather in the forecast. Dry does not mean a blue sky over the Pacific. A marine layer seeped through the cypress trees for a chilly start.

Saunders is the grandson of Arnold Palmer, who was part of an ownership group that bought Pebble Beach some 20 years ago.

Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are among the early starters. Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) and Tiger Woods play in the afternoon.

Mickelson will tee off in his 28th U.S. Open, the only major he hasn’t won, and he doesn’t need to be reminded that his chances are dwindling to get the last leg of the career Grand Slam. He turns 49 on Sunday.

Mickelson is the only player in the 156-man field making his fourth U.S. Open start at Pebble Beach. His first one was in 1992, when he made his professional debut with a 68 and was two shots out of the lead after the first round. The next day, Mickelson shot 81 and missed the cut.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Lester and Kershaw square off in LA

UNDATED (AP) _ Veteran left-handers Jon Lester and Clayton Kershaw square off when the Chicago Cubs visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for the opener of a four-game series. Lester is looking for his third straight victory for Chicago. He allowed four runs in the first Saturday night against St. Louis, but managed to go six innings in a 9-4 win. Kershaw is 0-1 in two June starts for the NL West leaders, but the three-time Cy Young Award winner has allowed just two earned runs in 14 innings this month.

Elsewhere in the majors Thursday:

_ Pirates right-hander Joe Musgrove starts for the second time in a four-game series at Atlanta after getting ejected in the first inning Monday following a confrontation with Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson, drawing a one-game suspension. Donaldson appealed and can keep playing until his case is heard. On the mound for Atlanta will be Julio Teheran, who is 2-0 with a 0.70 ERA in his last seven starts. The first-place Braves have won six in a row, while last-place Pittsburgh has dropped six straight.

_ Two days before the College World Series begins in Omaha, Nebraska, Major League Baseball comes to town for the first time to mark the occasion with a special regular-season game. The Tigers and Royals play at the home of Kansas City’s top farm club, which doubles as the site for the CWS every June. Matthew Boyd is scheduled to start for Detroit against Homer Bailey. Boyd’s last appearance at TD Ameritrade Park was in 2013, when he pitched a four-hit shutout to help Oregon State beat Indiana 1-0 in a College World Series elimination game.

_ With Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge on their way back from injuries, the New York Yankees hit the road for a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Stanton homered twice in a rehab game with Class A Tampa Wednesday night. He has been sidelined by biceps, shoulder and calf injuries. Judge, coming back from a strained left oblique, could start a rehab assignment this weekend with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. J.A. Happ goes for his sixth consecutive win, while Iván Nova will pitch for the White Sox against his former team.

_ The Nationals’ efforts to climb back into contention in the NL East will be tested during a four-game series against the Diamondbacks, who are 5-1 on their current trip. Arizona outscored Toronto 22-4 during a three-game sweep and then took two of three from NL East-leading Philadelphia, getting a three-hitter from Merrill Kelly and two relievers in a 2-0 win last night. Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) starts the series opener against Nats right-hander Erick Fedde.

_ The Rangers have lost only one series in the past month, and they have a chance to take three of four during their only visit to Boston this season. Adrian Sampson starts the series finale against Red Sox lefty David Price. Boston won 4-3 last night on a ninth-inning walk.

_ Mariners rookie Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi has lasted just 3 1/3 innings in each of his last three outings. He’ll look to snap his three-game losing streak in the series finale. Twins right-hander Michael Pineda has allowed three earned runs in each of his last six starts. He’ll try to beat the Mariners for the second time this season, having previously earned a win on May 16 in Seattle. Seattle Mariners beat sloppy Minnesota Twins 9-6 Wednesday night.

_ The Blue Jays’ Marcus Stroman makes his 15th start of the season in the series finale. He is 4-5 lifetime against Baltimore. The Orioles’ Gabriel Ynoa resumes his quest to earn his first win since Sept. 21, 2017. The right-hander has never faced Toronto. The Blue Jays beat the Baltimore 8-6 Wednesday to end a five-game losing streak.

_ After a late-night flight and a day off in Tampa, Tyler Skaggs takes the mound in the first of four against the Rays to kick off an 11-game road trip. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough pitches for the Rays.

_ Right-hander Jacob deGrom starts for the Mets when the Mets start a homestand against St. Louis. He’ll face the Cardinals’ right-hander Jack Flaherty.

_ Padres left-hander Matt Strahm is expected to come off the injured list to start against the Rockies in the opener of a four-game series at Colorado. Strahm has been out with a left rib strain. Right-hander Jon Gray pitches for the Rockies.

NFL-LIONS-PATRIOTS TRADE

Lions trade TE Roberts to Patriots for conditional pick

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions traded tight end Michael Roberts to the New England Patriots for a conditional draft pick.

Detroit made the move Thursday, creating an open roster spot. ESPN reported the Lions may get a seventh-round selection for Roberts in 2020.

Roberts became expendable this offseason. The Lions drafted Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson early in the first round of the NFL draft in April after signing veterans Jesse James and Logan Thomas.

Detroit drafted Roberts in the fourth round two years ago. He has 13 career receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots added depth at tight end by acquiring Roberts, giving them another option following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.