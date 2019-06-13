Review team to decide if horses fit to race at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita has put together a five-member team to review horses’ medical, training and racing history for the final six racing days at the Southern California track where 29 horses have died since December.

The Arcadia track’s season ends June 23, with racing Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week and next.

Led by the California Horse Racing Board’s equine medical director and chief steward, the review team includes independent CHRB vets and stewards, who supervise the outcome of horse races.

The review team will decide if individual horses are at elevated risk of injury before racing. They will look at any history of a horse on the veterinarian’s list and steward’s list as well as medical and race history and physical observations of the horse.

All five members of the review team must agree that a horse isn’t at elevated risk of injury in order to clear the animal to race. One objection can prevent a horse from racing.

___

