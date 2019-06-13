Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Panel: 90% of US sport bets could be online in 5 to 10 years

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gambling operators and tech providers say 90% of all sports betting in the U.S. will be done over mobile phones or the internet in the next five to 10 years.

Speaking Thursday at the East Coast Gaming Congress in Atlantic City, executives said the rapid advance of technology is pushing sports betting further online.

Moti Malul, CEO of NeoGames, and Parikshat (Pahr-EEK’-shaht) Khanna, CEO of CG Technology, both predict 90% of sports wagers will be taken by smart phone or internet within the next 10 years.

Itai Pazner, CEO of 888 Holdings, has lesser expectations of mobile sports betting, but still predicts at least half of it will be done online within the next five years.

So far, at least eight states have begun accepting sports wagers, while several others have authorized sports betting.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Padres look to end 4-game losing streak against Rockies

Padres look to end 4-game losing streak against Rockies

1:20 am
Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1

Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1

10:32 pm
Rockies home winning streak snapped in blowout loss to Cubs

Rockies home winning streak snapped in blowout loss to Cubs

6:26 pm
Padres look to end 4-game losing streak against Rockies
Sports

Padres look to end 4-game losing streak against Rockies

Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1
Sports

Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1

Rockies home winning streak snapped in blowout loss to Cubs
Sports

Rockies home winning streak snapped in blowout loss to Cubs

Scroll to top
Skip to content