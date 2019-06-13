Kenny Moore agrees to 4-year contract extension with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II has agreed to a four-year contract extension.

Moore says he was “speechless” following the Colts’ final offseason workout Thursday. Financial details were not immediately available. The NFL Network reported it will make Moore the league’s highest-paid slot cornerback.

Moore could have become a restricted free agent in March. Instead, general manager Chris Ballard kept another defensive starter on the roster.

After re-signing Pierre Desir to a three-year deal in March and using a second round draft pick on Rock Ya-Sin in April, the Colts should have their top three cornerbacks in place through 2021.

Ballard had already given punter Rigoberto Sanchez and long snapper Luke Rhodes contract extensions in the past week.

___

