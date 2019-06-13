Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jets bring in another CB in Mark Myers, waive S John Battle

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed cornerback Mark Myers and waived safety John Battle.

Joe Douglas wasn’t kidding when he said during his introductory news conference that he would scour the waiver wire to add players. The new general manager made his second move in as many days Thursday to bring in a cornerback.

He claimed Montrel Meander off waivers from Oakland on Wednesday.

Myers was signed last year by Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Southeastern University. He did not appear in a regular season game for the Buccaneers.

Battle joined the Jets last month as an undrafted free agent out of LSU, where he was a teammate of safety Jamal Adams.

