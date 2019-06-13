Hornets’ Walker says he’d take less than $221M to re-sign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker says he’d be willing to work with the Hornets and take less than the “supermax” $221 million contract he’s eligible to receive to re-sign with Charlotte.

The Hornets can offer Walker, their all-time leading scorer, a five-year contract worth up to $221 million. Other NBA teams can only offer a four-year deal worth $140 million.

“Yeah, why not? I would take less, for sure,” Walker said Thursday.

Walker says the Hornets remain his “first priority,” but he plans to meet with other interested teams before making a decision on his future.

NBA free agency begins June 30.

Asked if he’s confident he’ll be back with Charlotte, Walker says: “I have no clue. … This is where I want to be and if it doesn’t work out, it just doesn’t. I’m prepared.”

