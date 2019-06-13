Chiefs sign kicker Butker to 5-year contract extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed kicker Harrison Butker to a five-year contract extension Thursday, locking up the former Panthers practice squad player through the 2024 season.

The 23-year-old Butker was signed away from Carolina during the 2017 season, when Cairo Santos went on injured reserve. The former seventh-round draft pick wound up kicking so well he earned the full-time job, and the Chiefs released Santos the following year.

In two seasons with Kansas City, Butker is 62 of 69 on field goals and 93 of 97 on extra points.

The Chiefs have been busy solidifying what they believe is their core group, signing offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz to a one-year extension on Wednesday.

